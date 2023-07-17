Mailula lands US move, Sundowns coy on new club

By Katlego Modiba

Cassius Mailula has secured a surprise move to North America after Mamelodi Sundowns accepted an undisclosed offer for the 22-year- old striker.

It’s not yet clear which club the Sundowns academy graduate will play for but The Brazilians announced on Monday that they were in discussions with a US team.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been in discussions with a North American football club that expressed interest in acquiring the services of Cassius Mailula,” Sundowns said in a statement.

“Sundowns is proud of Cassius Mailula who joined the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy as a 13 year old and was developed and nurtured by the Sundowns coaches.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will make further announcements concerning Cassius Mailula in due course.”

Young Bafana stars in the US

Mailula scored 15 goals across all competitions in his debut season in topflight football last season and scooped the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award.

He will join fellow Bafana Bafana internationals Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Njabulo Blom who play their football in North America for MLS sides Minnesota United and St. Louis City SC respectively.