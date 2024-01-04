Banyana duo join Mexican club Mazatlan

Magaia and Cesane join Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana in the Mexican league.

Banyana Banyana stars Hilda Magaia and Sinoxolo Cesane have signed with Mexico side Mazatlan FC ahead of the new season.

ALSO READ: Ofori makes Ghana Afcon squad despite limited game time at Pirates

Magaia and Cesane join Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana in the Liga Mx Femenil. Seoposenwe and Kgatlana play for FC Moterey and Tigres Femenil respectively.

The Mexican women’s football league is one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world, with Magaia making the switch from Korea, where she was playing for Sejong Sportstoto, whereas Cesane was in the books of East Tennessee State University in the US.

Magaia, who has been playing abroad for the last three years since leaving the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) ladies team, is excited about the new challenge.

“It’s a new challenge for me, but I am excited about it. As a footballer, you get to move from one club to another and we get used to it, it is just part of the game. I am looking forward to playing with my new teammates and getting to learn as much as I can at my new team,” said the forward.

“Thanks to everyone who made this move possible and special thanks to my former team Sejong. I really had some great memories at the club and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me. It’s a new chapter for me in Mexico and I want to start writing it.”

Magaia, who is affectionately known as Breadwinner, following her unforgettable performances at the 2022 Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, says teaming up with Cesane will make things easier for them to adapt quickly at their new club.

ALSO READ: Johnson promises a different Kaizer Chiefs in 2024

“I think everyone will tell you that it is never easy to move to a new country. But, once you have someone you know it’s easy for you to adapt quickly to the new environment. So, having Noxolo is good and I’m sure we will both try as hard as we can to make sure that we do well for the club,” she added.