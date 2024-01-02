Ofori makes Ghana Afcon squad despite limited game time at Pirates

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been included in the Ghana national team squad for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) despite not playing much for the club in the first half of the season.

Coach Chris Houghton on Monday, named Ofori in the 27-man Black Stars squad along with other keepers Lawrence Ait Zigi who plays his football in Switzerland for St. Allen and Jojo Wollacott, who is based in Scotland in the books of Hibernian.

The Pirates shot-stopper has been on the sidelines for the Buccaneers due to a knee injury that kept him off the club for a long time. Upon his return to full fitness, the position was taken over by Sipho Chaine, before the former Chippa United keeper also got injured and the position was taken over by Melusi Buthelezi.

Ofori’s injury also saw him miss out on national team duty at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but he managed to return to the squad last year in September during the Afcon qualifiers.

The Bucs goalkeeper has only made three Caf Champions League appearances for the team this season where the Buccaneers failed to progress to the tournament’s group stages.

However, his call-up to the Ghana squad shows that Houghton still values him as a top goalkeeper despite limited game time.

But, with Wollacott and Zigi having been hugely active for their respective clubs, it might be difficult for Ofori to grab the number one spot at the continental tournament.

Ofori made his debut for the Ghana senior national team back in 2015, having played for the national Under-20 and Under-17s before.

The Bucs shot-stopper is the sixth Pirates player going to the Afcon, with Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabang Monare, Zakhele Lepasa and Evidence Makgopa having been included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Meanwhile, Deon Hotto will be will be on duty for Namibia.

The Afcon will be played in Ivory Coast and is set to kick-off from 13 January and will be concluded on 11 February.