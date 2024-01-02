Johnson promises a different Kaizer Chiefs in 2024

The former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United coach has won four of his seven matches.

Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 11 November 2023. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Cavin Johnson has put his head on the chopping block by promising an improved and more competitive Kaizer Chiefs team when the league resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations.



ALSO READ: Chiefs won’t bring in new striker in January, says Johnson

Johnson has steadied the ship since taking over the hotseat from Molefi Ntseki who was sacked by Chiefs after a string a poor results and had a turbulent relationship with Amakhosi faithful.

The former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United coach has won four of his seven matches while suffering two losses and registering a single draw.

“This mini-break is probably the hardest that I’m going to work because you can’t end 2023 on a high like this and start 2024 in a different mode,” Johnson said confidently.

“If I’m leading this team, then it’s going to be the hardest work that I’ve ever put in. Having planned already what we’re going to do, it’s not Cavin Johnson that is planning this whole thing.

“It’s Cavin Johnson and company which includes the medical people, nutritional department, physical and technical people. We will work together and it will be a different Kaizer Chiefs that comes out to play in the new year.”

Amakhosi will resume their league campaign against TS Galaxy on February 13. They will be looking to continue their upward trajectory under Johnson who has somewhat transformed the team over the last two months.

“On the changes as far as the team is concerned, we have brought in a little bit of more effort,” Johnson revealed.



ALSO READ: Mokwena on Sundowns players’ influence in Bafana set-up

“More technical and tactical ideas as far as how the team should play and it has worked. The players have welcomed it and they enjoy it. We will give the players off for a few days so that they can spend new year’s and a couple of more days with their families.

“Hopefully that will settle their minds by getting away from football and think about rugby or cricket or something else but not football.”