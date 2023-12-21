Banyana star Kgatlana makes big money move to Mexico

Kgatlana has made a big money move from the US to Mexico.

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has made a big money move from the US to Mexico, a deal reported to be worth $275 000 (over R5 million).

Kgatlana joins Liga Max outfit UANL Tigres from US club Racing Louisville.



According to equaliser.com in the US, this is the second highest outgoing transfer for Racing who are playing in the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The website further reported that the Mohlakeng-born player is going to receive a annual salary of around $550 000 (over R10 million). Racing will also get an additional $25 000 (over R455 000) if Kgatlana scores 20 goals or more per season.

Kgatlana confirmed the deal on her social media account Instagram and also bid farewell to her former team.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Racing Louisville, my teammates, coaches, staff and fans. And the people of Louisville. Every one of you believed in me in my lowest moments. That gave me the strength and courage I needed to perform at my best level for the club. You made my time in Louisville very special. You made it feel like home,” she wrote.

“Nothing is guaranteed in life. My journey with Racing Louisville ends here. Though it wasn’t an easy decision for me to make, I’m thankful Racing showed their support and understanding towards this decision.”

Kgatlana, who recently got married to her long-time partner, also thanked thanked her family for the support they have given her in her football career.

“My family and everything that has to do with their well-being is very important to me. They will always take priority in my journey as a person and a player,” she continued.

“I thank them for their support as we move forward to the next stage together. I thank Louisville for all the memories and experiences we shared.”

The 2018 Caf Woman Player of the Year joins her sixth club abroad, having played for Beijing BG Phoenix in China, SL Benfica in Portugal, SD Eibar in Spain, and Houston Dash and Racing in the US.