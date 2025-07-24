Banyana star Salgado on the mend after successful surgery

Salgado will be out of action for the rest of the year.

Injured Banyana Banyana utility player Gabriela Salgado underwent a successful operation at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday.



Salgado was stretchered off following a serious injury during the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal clash against Nigeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Tuesday, which was lost 2-1 by South Africa.



Banyana team doctor, Dr Lindi Mokoena, says following the operation, Salgado will be out of action for the rest of the year.

“Gabi sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg during the fixture against Nigeria and underwent a successful surgery at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca. She will be out of action for the rest of the year, but we are pleased that she received exceptional care from the medical team of Banyana Banyana, CAF and the hospital,” Mokoena told SAFA media.



“We were fully confident and comfortable with the procedure that was performed in Morocco and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to CAF and the dedicated staff at the Mohamed VI University Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding support during this time.”

Banyana and Super Falcons visit Salgado in hospital

Salgado’s Banyana Banyana teammates visited her at the hospital on Tuesday night after she had been stabilised following the injury.

Meanwhile, in a show of sportsmanship, some Nigerian players also went to the hospital to visit Salgado on Wednesday and presented her with a signed Super Falcon jersey.

“The entire Super Falcons of Nigeria family, from players and coaches to staff were profoundly saddened to learn of the serious injury sustained by Gabriela Salgado during yesterday’s match. Our immediate thoughts are solely with her for comfort, care, and the recovery journey ahead,” read a statement from the Super Falcons team.

“We are holding Gabriela, her teammates, her family and close friends in our hearts, sending our deepest wishes for strength and resilience. Our immediate focus, and our enduring concern, is solely for her wellbeing, comfort, and recovery.



“The spirit of competition instantly fades in moments like these, replaced by a shared sense of care for a fellow athlete. As fellow members of this football community, The Super Falcons NGR stands firmly alongside Banyana Banyana in solidarity and support. Our collective wish is for Gabriela’s steady healing, renewed strength, and a return to the pitch when she is ready, surrounded by the unwavering support of the team and community. With sincere sympathy and solidarity,”

Banyana were given the day off and returned training on Thursday to conclude preparations for the third-place playoff match against Ghana at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca tonight (kick-off is at 9pm SA time).