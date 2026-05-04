Africa

Home » News » World » Africa

Nigeria to evacuate 130 citizens from South Africa after attacks

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

4 May 2026

03:22 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

At least two Nigerians died in two separate incidents involving South African security personnel last month.

Nigeria to evacuate 130 citizens from South Africa after attacks

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Nigeria is planning a “voluntary repatriation” of citizens living in South Africa amid fears that anti-immigration attacks on Africans could spike, the foreign ministry said.

South Africa — the continent’s most industrialised nation — has seen repeated waves of xenophobic and anti-migrant protests, including renewed violence in recent weeks that has targeted mostly people of African origin.

Lives at ‘risk’

Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said on Sunday that 130 people had indicated they wanted to return home.

“This figure is expected to rise,” she said in a statement on social media, adding that “Nigerian lives and businesses in SA must not continue to be put at risk.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said at least two Nigerians — Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel and Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew — died in two separate incidents involving South African security personnel last month.

Diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and South Africa

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said he and Odumegwu-Ojukwu agreed in talks on Monday to deepen cooperation.

“We reflected on the challenges posed by irregular migration and committed to working to address the root causes, find common and sustainable solutions to this shared concern,” he said in a statement.

South Africa’s acting high commissioner in Abuja is set to meet Nigerian officials on Monday for discussions on “documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses”, foreign ministry spokesman Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said over the weekend.

The foreign minister alleged that a “repetitive wave” of a “xenophobic pattern” flares up “especially prior to elections in South Africa, and anti-foreigner opposition parties leverage this situation to garner votes”.

South Africa holds municipal elections on November 4.

RELATED ARTICLES

Migration pressures remain significant in South Africa

The country’s acting police minister last week condemned anti-immigrant violence, saying attacks on foreign nationals were “unlawful” and violated the constitutional values of dignity and equality.

“Acts of xenophobia, violence, looting or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Firoz Cachalia said.

According to the statistics agency, some three million foreigners, or 5.1 percent of the population, live in the country.

More than 63 percent come from countries in the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

illegal immigrants Nigeria xenophobic attacks

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
South Africa Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg
News Row over Ekurhuleni’s R7 billion electricity debt
News Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]
Weather WARNING: Cut‑off low sparks severe weather alert across parts of SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News