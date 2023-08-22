Barker happy as Stellies continue good season start

'It’s nice when your ...game plan comes to fruition,' said the Stellenbosch coach after the win over Royal AM.

Steve Barker is pleased with the way the season has gone up to now. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

After recording their second victory this season, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker praised his team’s execution in front of goal.

Stellenbosch beat Royal AM 3-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The win against Thwihli Thwahla comes on the back of a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City, with the Maroons having begun the season on a positive note, claiming maximum points against Orlando Pirates.

“It’s nice when your …game plan comes to fruition. We planned well for the game and had our tactics in place. It’s never easy to play Royal AM, traditionally away in Durban they are a tough team to play against so we have to be happy with our performance and with the result,” the Stellies coach told the club’s website.

“I think in the first half, our execution with the final pass and the decision-making was lacking. We had a lot of possession but didn’t really create as many opportunities as I thought we should, but in saying that they didn’t really create many themselves.”

Barker says there is a lot of work that needs to be done in order for his side to improve. But overall, he is glad with how things have unfolded for his team, especially having also secured their place in the semi-finals of the MTN8, after edging SuperSport United 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

“There are still aspects where we can improve, like when we were 3-1 up I thought we gave the ball away softly at times. You don’t want it to go to 3-2 with five or ten minutes remaining because that can change the complexion of the game,” he added.

“So, there are one or two things that we need to get better at but overall, considering it was our third away game of the week, to have come away with a win in the MTN8 and a win away to Royal AM, is good for us.”

Stellies will once again prepare for a meeting with Matsatsantsa, but this time around in a league encounter. The two teams will lock horn at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.