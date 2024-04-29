Local Soccer

29 Apr 2024

Riveiro unhappy despite big Pirates win against Royal AM

"The 4-0 maybe tells that it was an easy one, but not at all," says the Spanish coach.

Riveiro unhappy with Pirates display in big win against Royal AM

Jose Riveiro, coach of Orlando Pirates (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was unhappy with his side’s lack of control despite beating Royal AM 4-0 in a DStv Premiership clash on Sunday.

A goal each from Patrick Maswanganyi, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Kabelo Dlamini were enough to hand the Buccaneers a convincing win over Thwihli Thwahla at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

“Well, congratulations to everyone. It’s nice to get a good result again Infront of a fantastic crowd, but not a good start first half. I’m not happy with our performance in the first forty five minutes. We lost control of the game many time in these situations or times when we were leading,”Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game,

“Not the football control that we were playing recently, so there are many things to adjust. Second half, I think we found ourselves a little bit more in the last third. We managed to capitalise on our chances. A very important victory in this moment of the season. We cannot dream about playing beautiful (football) every single game. [This time of the season] it’s to make sure that we get the three points. and the result, so I’m happy with the situation right now,” commented Riveiro.  

Score-line a bit flattering

Riveiro added that the game was not as easy as the score-line suggested.

“I think we didn’t reach well a couple of situations in the central corridor. We were allowing them to press us in key situations, always backward. We didn’t find more situations where we can attack the last line of the opponent.

“From that they grew with transitions, with speed. The work of (Sedwyn) George in the last line. It was a rough game, it was a tough game. The 4-0 maybe tells that it was an easy one, but not at all. So yeah, we’re happy that we came back in the second half with a better organisation and with more clearer ideas,” concluded Riveiro.

Pirates will next face Cape Town City away in a next DStv Premiership match on Wednesday.

