Chiefs’ appeal to fans, ‘stop trashing Motaungs’

'We are trying our best to return the club to its former glory days,' said Vina Maphosa.

Vina Maphosa, the communications officer of Kaizer Chiefs, has called for restraint among the supporters, urging them to refrain from hurling insults at the club’s management through social media channels.

The team finds itself under immense pressure, grappling with an eight-year trophy drought, a reality that has left the fans on edge. This impatience tends to flare up whenever things don’t go as they wish.

After Sunday’s match, emotions reached a boiling point as fans unleashed a barrage of insults at coach Molefi Ntseki, even demanding his departure.

The frustration stemmed from the Chiefs’ lacklustre performance against TS Galaxy, resulting in a 1-0 loss in the DStv Premiership game.

Maphosa addressed the incident on Radio 2000, acknowledging, “The coach is fine, he has taken what happened in Mbombela in his stride. He knows it comes with the territory.

“We are trying our best to return the club to its former glory days. But at the same time, we can’t promote violence at stadiums. We are all about Love and Peace.”

While recognising the emotional nature of football, he also highlighted that losing is an inherent aspect of the sport.

The club’s management, led by the Motaung family, has also come under fire on social media platforms.

Criticisms have ranged from questioning the coaching staff to grievances about family members holding administrative roles, implying that such individuals might not be as dedicated.

Chiefs stand by Ntseki

“We know that football is an emotional game and losing is part of it. We really ask our supporters to give us the time,” said Maphosa.

“The family has invested so much in the club and doesn’t deserve to be trashed like it’s happening on social media. We appeal to the fans for calmness.”

He also assured that the club still stands by coach Ntseki, believing in his abilities.

“”It goes without saying that we’re backing and supporting coach Ntseki.We appointed the coach to come and bring glory to the club.

“We can’t now change our tune and turn our backs on him. It’s only been three games, the transfer window is not closed, our new striker hasn’t even arrived yet,” Maphosa stressed.