Billiat hints at lack of love for Kaizer Chiefs exit

“I thank God that I still had the chance to play in Zimbabwe and I’m looking forward to just enjoying every minute of it," said Billiat.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat was unveiled by Yadah FC of Zimbabwe this week. (Picture: Yadah FC/Facebook)

After returning to his home country following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs, Khama Billiat has revealed that he has been home sick for some time.

Billiat spent 14 years in South Africa, starting his journey in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a stint at Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs) after leaving CAPS United of Zimbabwe.

The forward also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won several trophies and numerous individual accolades during his five-year stay with the Pretoria club.

He then joined Amakhosi from Sundowns, but things didn’t go well for him at the Naturena-based club, with injuries hampering his progress at Chiefs.

Billiat left Chiefs at the beginning of the current season after not agreeing to a new deal with Amakhosi.



The striker is feeling the love at his new club Yadah, where he was gifted with Land-Rover, which is reported to be worth almost R2 million.

“I have been homesick for some time and being here means so much love. I really appreciate it and I’m going to enjoy it. Thank you for showing me so much love. Sundowns loved me but not like Chiefs, Chiefs loved me but not like Yadah,” Billiat told Soccer24.

“I thank God that I still had the chance to play in Zimbabwe and I’m looking forward to just enjoying every minute of it. I don’t think I have ever felt like this before. The love that I’m getting, is simply amazing, overwhelming and it’s a great feeling. I can’t wait for the games to begin,” added Billiat.

“Yadah is a special team. I am happy to be here. This is the only place I have been coming to in Zimbabwe over the years, it’s like home to me. They have sacrificed a lot for me to be here and I appreciate it.

“They (Yadah) sacrificed a lot for me, love starts with sacrifice. Their love was amazing and I couldn’t think of going anywhere else. This is amazing. I am hoping to enjoy it, I love my country so much. So, I am ready to give out my best.”