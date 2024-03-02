Young Vilakazi learning from Chiefs senior players

Kaizer Chiefs teenager Mfundo Vilakazi says he is learning how to conduct himself as an Amakhosi player from the seniors in the squad.

Vilakazi made his debut for the Chiefs senior team in their 5-4 penalty loss to Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup last-32 round last Sunday.

Vilakazi is looking forward to featuring more for the club, and is already looking forward to their next match against Moroka Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“I am really grateful to be at a club like Kaizer Chiefs. I am learning every day. There are many senior players who teach me how to conduct myself as a Kaizer Chiefs player, both on and off the field. They give me advice to help me become a better player and keep improving,” he told the club’s website.

“Swallows have had their challenges recently. They have quite a number of new players and coaching staff, so I don’t know how they are preparing for this game. I think we must take advantage of this situation and beat them on Saturday.”

The 18-year-old Vilakazi was promoted to the Amakhosi seniors after impressing in the DStv Diski Challenge for the Amakhosi reserves, where he made a number of assists and scored a lot of goals.



“My friends and family are very happy for me and it motivates me to make them proud of me when I get minutes for the first team. I would love to see all our fans come and support us on Saturday. We will make you happy. Amakhosi 4 Life!”