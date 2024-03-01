Johnson tells Chiefs’ Vilakazi to focus on football and not Louis Vuitton

'Let's pray that as long as I am here, he is able to keep his feet on the ground,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has warned 18 year-old Mfundo Vilakazi not to fall too much for the trappings that come with being a successful player.

Vilakazi made his senior debut as a substitute for Chiefs in their Nedbank Cup last 32 exit at the hands of Milford FC last Sunday, impressing Johnson despite Amakhosi going out of the competition on penalties.

The youngster’s next chance to shine for Amakhosi could come in a DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

“He (Vilakazi) is a level-headed man for an 18 year-old,” said Johnson.

“He is quite grounded and I think that is because of where he comes from and from what he has seen in other players within the team.

“Let’s pray that as long as I am here, he is able to keep his feet on the ground an able to display what people want to see, which is football, and not Louis Vuitton, Gucci and things like that.”

‘We know their approach’

Johnson, meanwhile, admitted that it has been difficult to analyse Swallows ahead of Saturday’s game, given the upheaval at the Birds before the season resumed last month.

Swallows head coach Steve Komphela has left the club and been replaced by his assistant Musa Nyatama, while the club have also sacked a raft of players after a player strike at the end of last year.

“In one moment it is very difficult, but we concentrate on what we can see.

“They have had two games since Steve left, we look at what has changed under Musa (Nyatama).

“We know their approach and worry more about ourselves coming out of a bad situation and going into the next part of the season.”