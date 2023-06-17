Brilliant Bafana tame Atlas Lions

By Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana rolled back the years at FNB Stadium on Saturday, paying a fine tribute to the late Clive Barker with a rousing 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Morocco.

When Zakhele Lepasa tapped in South Africa’s second goal, he set off with his arms extended to either side, mirroring the ‘aeroplane’ celebration that Barker made famous when he was head coach of Bafana’s 1996 Afcon winning side.

This famous stadium was not quite packed to the hilt, as it was for the Afcon final in ’96, but there was a decent crowd of over 50 000 and a lively atmosphere, even if it got a bit too lively when one pitch invader raced onto the field late in the game, and was eventually tacken down by about 20 stewards.

The current incarnation of Bafana are highly unlikely to win the Afcon in the Ivory Coast next year, but this was a certainly confidence-boosting win for Hugo Broos and his side ahead of the continental showpiece.

There was not a lot riding on this Group K match in the sense that both these sides had already booked their ticket to the Ivory Coast before kick off, but beating the World Cup semifinalists is still no mean feat, and this was an Atlas Lions side that came to Johannesburg with many of their stars from Qatar.

Bafana started the game well, with Percy Tau and Thapelo Morena linking well down the right hand side.

One cross from Morena was cleared by Morocco, while some good hold up play by Lepasa then saw Tau surging into the box, but his cross was also blocked.

Bafana’s opener in the 6th minute came via an absolute gift from Morocco’s goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui, given a rare chance by head coach Walid Regragui, ahead of World Cup hero Yassine Bounou.

Tau’s cross from the right was utterly innocuous, but completely unchallenged, El Kajoui let the ball slip through his fingers and into the net. Even Tau looked slightly embarrassed, but the goal was merited in the sense that Bafana had grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck.

Bafana, indeed, could have gone into half time with more goals to their name. In the 12th minute, Lepasa’s cross was fired goalwards by Mihlali Mayambela, but this time El Kajoui made a good save.

Themba Zwane then arrived in the area to meet a Mayambela cross in the 23rd minute, but the Sundowns veteran lacked his usual composure and snatched at his shot.

Zwane turned provider three minutes before the break, setting up Lepasa, but he shot straight at El Kajoui.

Despite boasting many of their star names from overseas, Morocco were flat, misplacing an unusual amount of passes and failing to show much of the dynamism they displayed in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions’ best move of the half came in the 16th minute, as Sevilla’s Youssef En Nesyri set up Jawad El Yamiq, but his shot from the edge of the box was well saved by Ronwen Williams.

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd also headed a free kick from Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech wide in first half stoppage time, but it was Bafana who continued to shine after the break, doubling their lead in the 48th minute.

Zwane surged forward with purpose and slotted a pass to Mayambela, whose shot was blocked by El Kajoui but Lepasa was there to tap the ball home and embark on his ‘aeroplane’ celebration.

Lepasa almost added to his tally in the 56th minute, but his shot was tipped away by El Kajoui.

Morocco finally sparked into life, and Ziyech conjoured up a wonderful goal, cutting in from the right and sending a vicious left-footed shot past Williams.

The game was suddenly far more tense, though Teboho Mokoena, who had a wonderful game overall, could have eased the tension as he won possession on the edge of the Moroccan penalty area ten minutes from time, and with only El Kajoui to beat, blasted over the bar.

Then came the pitch invasion, and a frantic period of stoppage time, where Williams had to make one more save, punching the air and celebrating with the crowd. Bafana are not back by any means but at least they have a bit of bounce.