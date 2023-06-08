Broos explains Foster absence from Bafana squad for Morocco rematch

By Jonty Mark

Lyle Foster has been given permission to stay with English Premier League side Burnley for their pre-season preparations and is not part of the Bafana Bafana squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on June 17.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos announced his final 23-man squad on Thursday, and said that he was already thinking about leaving the striker out, before he received a phone call from compatriot Vincent Kompany, the head coach at Burnley.

Foster scored twice for Bafana in their last home qualifier against Liberia, and scored in Morocco against the Atlas Lions in their previous Group K meeting. He remains likely to lead the line for the national team at the Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

“Lyle played his last game at the end of April, for (nearly) two months he has been out of competition,” said Broos.

“Against a weak opponent that would be ok, but not against Morocco. Then came a phone call from Vincent Kompany. I know him (Kompany) well, I put him in the first team at Anderlecht when he was 17.

“He asked if it was possible for Lyle to start the pre-season with them on June 5. I was happy he asked me, I said ‘yes’ because I was already thinking about not calling him. For him I also think it is very important to start the pre-season with Burnley.”

Why Broos wants his best side for Morocco

Foster’s absence was no doubt also helped by the fact that Bafana have also already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, along with Morocco, though Broos has picked a strong squad to take on the World Cup semifinalists.

“It is about prestige, we are playing against the side that finished fourth at the World Cup. We played the world champions last year and everyone knows what happens (Bafana lost 5-0 to 2018 World Cup winners France). I was thinking of trying out players but you can’t do that against an opponent like this.,” said Broos.

“You have to play your strongest team and I have selected the strongest team at the moment. I don’t ask for a victory. We will do our best to win but we are playing a team that finished fourth at the World Cup. We will be happy if we lose a game to a very good opponent but also put up a very good performance.”

Of those in the squad SuperSport United attacker Thapelo Maseko and TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas have earned call ups after impressing Hugo Broos, while former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom, now playing in the MLS with St Louis SC, is also in the squad.

Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss.

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala.

Midfielders

Luke Le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas.

Strikers

Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Zakhele Lepasa, Percy Tau, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.