Percy Tau follows Njabulo Blom through exit door at Asian club

Nam Dinh confirmed Tau's exit via a brief statement on Thursday.

Vietnamese club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC have confirmed they have parted ways with South African internationals Percy Tau after just a single season.



The 32-year-old joined Nam Dinh on a free transfer in August 2025 following his departure from Qatar SC.



He leaves Nam Dinh after scoring one goal and providing four assists in 22 games for the club this season.



Nam Dinh confirmed Tau’s exit via a brief statement on Thursday.



“Thank you for your contributions, Percy Tau. Wishing you success and good luck on your journey ahead,” read the club statement.

Tau’s exit comes a day after Nam Dinh confirmed the departure of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom. The 25-year-old joined Nam Dinh earlier this season after spending last season on loan at Chiefs from MLS side St. Louis City SC.



He joined the Vietnamese side as a free agent after he was released by Louis City upon his return from the disappointing loan spell at Amakhosi. But after failing to make a single competitive appearance for the club, Nam Dinh have now decided to cut ties with the South African international.

Following their release, Tau and Blom are linked with returns to the Betway Premiership. Tau was linked with Kaizer Chiefs be for he opted to go to Vietnam to join Nam Dinh.