Shabba – Jay Jay Okocha is a Chiefs fan!

'Sorry Tico .... Jay Jay .... is Khosified!' said Tshabalala.

Siphiwe Tshabalala says he has converted Jay Jay Okocha to the Kaizer Chiefs family! Picture: Twitter

Former Amakhosi star Siphiwe Tshabalala has claimed that he has turned Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha into a Kaizer Chiefs fan!

Both Okocha and Tshabalala are in the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations, and ‘Shabba’ posted a picture on Twitter on Friday of himself, Okocha and Orlando Pirates and Mozambique legend Manuel ‘Tico Tico’ Bucuane.

“Sorry Tico …. Jay Jay …. is Khosified!” reads the tweet, with Tshabalala gently teasing his former opponent in the Soweto derby.

Both ‘Shabba’ and Okocha are seen in the tweet giving the traditional Chiefs ‘Love and Peace’ sign.

Nigeria v Bafana semifinal?

Okocha and Tshabalala, of course, also still retain plenty of interest in this year’s AFCON finals. Okocha’s Nigeria will play Angola in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday, while Tshabalala’s Bafana Bafana take on Cape Verde in their last eight match on Saturday night.

Should both Nigeria and South Africa win, then they will play each other in the semifinals of the AFCON on February 7.

‘Tico Tico’s Mozambique were knocked out in the group stages, finishing bottom of Group B, though the Mambas did manage fine draws against Egypt and Ghana.