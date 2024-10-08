Broos wants to see the ‘real’ Bafana against Congo

'I want to see another South Africa in the two games in front of us,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos wants Bafana Bafana back to their confident best against Congo-Brazzaville. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos has called for the re-appearance of the ‘real’ Bafana Bafana when they take on Congo-Brazzaville in home-and-away 2025 Group K Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Adams dropped by Bafana for bad attitude

Bafana will host the Red Devils at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday, before travelling to Brazzaville to face the same opponent four days later. Six points out of six will see Bafana qualify for the Afcon finals in Morocco.

“I want six points and I want to see the real South Africa,” said Broos.

“We didn’t see that in the last two games, I was not happy with the performances … we were lucky twice.”

Bafana’s stoppage time fortune

Bafana did not play particularly well in last month’s opening two Group K qualifiers. They needed a stoppage time goal to get a 2-2 draw at home to Uganda, and another to earn a 3-2 win against South Sudan in Juba.

Both were scored by Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who is out injured for the two games against Congo-Brazzaville.

“I want to see another South Africa in the two games in front of us,” added Broos.

“This (dip) is normal in a way. The last two years has been a good news show with South Africa.

“We played well and got good results, qualified for the Afcon where we got a bronze medal. Then there was the (friendly) game against Algeria (a 3-3 draw), and then the games (World Cup qualifiers) against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.”

“After that it is normal to have a dip, but we have to look at it not becoming a problem. So I will talk to the players and I want to see another South Africa against Congo, a South Africa that shows confidence and that dominates. I am sure if we achieve that we will also get six points.”

Broos makes Bafana squad changes

Sweden-based midfielder Luke Le Roux was expected to be the last player in camp, arriving yesterday morning after playing for his club on Sunday.

ALSO READ: No concrete offers for Dolly

Bafana have also called up Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas to replace the injured Thalente Mbatha. Chippa United’s Sinoxolo Kwabiya is also in the squad after Broos dropped Stellenboisch’s Jayden Adams over a disciplinary issue.

There was a doubt over Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi, who had a scan after an injury he picked up in the MTN8 final. But ‘Tito’ has been given the all clear and is available to face Congo-Brazzaville.