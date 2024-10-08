Williams reveals why defeats to Brazil and France still haunt him

'No goalkeeper wants to concede five goals. Even though I made so many saves but I conceded five in both games,' Williams reflected.

With the Fifa international break back in full swing, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has explained why heavy defeats to Brazil and France are always at the back of his mind.



The crushing 5-0 loss against the Seleção was his first taste of international football on his Bafana debut in 2014. Williams had to pick up the ball out of his own net on five occasions when France beat Bafana by the same scoreline in a friendly match two years ago.

“It’s obviously not nice and it’s something that will always be at the back of my mind because for me that’s probably the low moments even though against France I played so well. I got so much recognition but for me it’s still not nice to concede so many goals because you work so hard to stand out but I always use that as fuel to keep going.”



Williams has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his nomination at the Ballon d’Or Awards is testament to that. He’s among top 10 goalkeepers in world football that are vying for the Yashin Trophy award on October 28.



“You always have to believe in yourself because you know the ability that you have. Just keep fighting because when there’s rain, the sun will also shine so you must always look at it as a setback for even greater things to come,” Williams added.

“After a defeat you shouldn’t keep yourself down but you must let it motivate you to be even better. That’s the attitude I’ve always had. Even after the Brazil game, the next day I was up and ready to go again.

“I didn’t hide myself or stay indoors but I was out there to hear all the criticism and what people were going to say so that it can fuel me to keep going and keep fighting until I reach the pinnacle of my ability. I think I’m where I thought back then I could read and I think I’m there now.”

At the moment, Williams’ immediate focus is on the two back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo-brazzaville starting with the first clash at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Friday before the return leg four days later.