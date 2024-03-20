CAF on why they want answers from SAFA after Hawks raid

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has explained the clarified the reasons behind their request for information from the South African Football Association (SAFA) following a raid by the Hawks on the association’s headquarters recently.



This comes after the Hawks conducted a raid the Safa House in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to Safa President Danny Jordaan.

After the raid, the Hawks announced that they had seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and other documents.



CAF then issued a statement expressing their concern over the image of South African football after the raid. The African football governing body also requested SAFA to provide it with any other information or facts which “SAFA and Dr Danny Jordaan would like to bring to the attention of CAF”.



Speaking to SABC Sport, CAF Head of Television and acting Director of Communications, Luxolo September said it was a standard procedure for CAF to ask such information.



“You must remember when the current president of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe, took office, he had what we call the 10-point plan, in which there was a strong emphasis on governance, ethical leadership and the image of football,” said September.

“Even in this context, of course based on the regulations and statutes of CAF, we’ve written to our member SAFA in light of the reports of a raid by The Hawks, and also a number of other media reports around these matters.

“This is not necessarily a South African matter, there’ve been several instances whereby whenever there are cases such as this, CAF gets involved to ask the questions of our member on what the status is of what has been said and for the member to furnish us with all relevant documentation.”



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, SAFA said will institute civil action for defamation of character against the Hawks.



“We contend that this is unethical and unlawful as the police never mentioned anyone’s name in matters that are under investigation,” said a statement from Safa.