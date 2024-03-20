Bafana’s Broos admits he is on Bruges wanted list

'I only know I am a candidate there,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos is aware he is a candidate for the job of technical director at FC Bruges. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has admitted he is a candidate for the job of technical director at FC Bruges in Belgium.

The Belgian media have widely reported that Bruges have approached Broos over the position, but Broos says right now this is “just rumours”.

‘We will see what happens in the future’

“I only know I am a candidate there, nothing more ort less than that. I know in the Belgian media they have spoken about it, but again there is nothing at the moment,” said Broos.

“I already said after the AFCON, that if I make these performances with the team (Bafana made it to the semifinals and ended up getting the bronze medal in the Ivory Coast) there will automatically be interest in me as a coach. There were rumours Algeria were interested, Tunisia, and other teams, also now it is Bruges. I did not see the people of Bruges, I only know I am one of the candidates.

“We will see what happens in the future, I have a contract with South Africa to 2026, so if there is a moment I want to leave South Africa I still have to negotiate with Safa. For the moment it is just rumours.”

Bafana are currently in Algeria to compete in the Fifa International Series. They will play Andorra on Thursday and Algeria on Tuesday, with the games also providing a chance to build up to June’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.