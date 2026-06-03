CANAL+ Group extends PSL broadcast rights deal

"We are pleased that this partnership will continue," said PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

French company CANAL+ Group on Wednesday confirmed the extension of its agreement with the National Soccer League (NSL) for the rights to broadcast the Premier Soccer League (PSL) live on SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa.



The deal was announced on the same day CANAL+ confirmed its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).



“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is the preeminent football league in South Africa and is one of the great football institutions on the continent. The PSL’s Betway Premiership and domestic cup competitions (MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup), as well as the Motsepe Foundation Championship, continue to attract some of the largest and most engaged audiences across SuperSport’s channels on DStv. In South Africa, the SuperSport channels are supplied by Canal+ to the broadcast licence holder MultiChoice (Pty) (Ltd), which provides the DStv offering to subscribers.

“The extension reinforces the shared commitment of the PSL and CANAL+ to the continued growth, visibility and development of South African football. Through SuperSport’s production capabilities and distribution platforms, PSL competitions have reached millions of viewers across Sub-Saharan Africa, helping to showcase the quality, competitiveness and appeal of South African club football to audiences throughout the continent. The partnership will support ongoing investment in production, innovation, storytelling and fan engagement, ensuring that supporters continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the country’s premier football competitions,” read a statement from CANAL+.



Welcoming the extension, PSL chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza said: “Football institutions are built through consistency, responsible stewardship and strong relationships. Together, the PSL and SuperSport have worked to grow the game, strengthen our clubs and bring South African football to audiences across the continent. We are pleased that this partnership will continue, with CANAL+ sharing our commitment to the long-term growth and success of South African club football.”

David Mignot, CANAL+ Africa CEO, added: “The extension of our partnership with the PSL is an important moment for CANAL+ following our acquisition of MultiChoice Group last year. It underscores our commitment to invest in compelling local sports and entertainment content across Africa.

“The continued success of South African club football is reflected in one of the most competitive Betway Premiership seasons in recent memory, with the title only being decided on the final matchday. That level of competition, together with the growing strength of South African clubs, is a testament to the vision and leadership that has helped shape the PSL over many years, including the significant contribution made by Dr Irvin Khoza and Dr Kaizer Motaung, together with their able Executive Committee.



“Having operated on the African continent for more than three decades, we know the importance of football and means to viewers. Alongside our partners at the PSL, including its Board of Governors, we aim to continue to deliver the best local football viewing experience and to continue to innovate our product to the benefit of PSL fans across the continent.”