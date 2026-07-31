Van Wyk reveals why he chose Sundowns over staying in Europe

'You're guaranteed to win a trophy or two every season,' said Van Wyk.

Antonio van Wyk has opened up on his decision to leave Europe for Mamelodi Sundowns, revealing that the club’s rich history and winning culture convinced him to return to South Africa.

Van Wyk picks Sundowns

The 24-year-old winger joined the African champions from Austrian side SV Ried despite enjoying a productive campaign in Europe, where he featured in 30 league matches last season.

Having spent two seasons abroad, Van Wyk could have pursued opportunities in one of Europe’s bigger leagues. Instead, he opted to return home and sign for the Chloorkop-based outfit, believing it was the ideal move to take his career to the next level.

Speaking on the Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, the former Stellenbosch FC star admitted the opportunity to compete for trophies every season played a significant role in his decision.

“I would say the history of the club and the trophies as well attracted me to Sundowns. You’re guaranteed to win a trophy or two every season,” Van Wyk said.

“Obviously, that is a big aspect. As a player you want to be decorated in terms of trophies and numbers. To help my game, I thought I’m going to take the next step and if it’s not in Europe, it’s here with the African Champions.”

Van Wyk is already embracing life at Sundowns and has set his sights on helping Sundowns reclaim the Betway Premiership title while hoping to add another CAF Champions League star to the club’s badge.

‘Another star would be my main goal’

“It feels so good to be here and being welcomed. Everyone has been so amazing towards me,” Van Wyk added.

“I would say adding another star would be my main goal and also getting back on track to winning the league again. Coming to the badge when you look at it you see two stars. I think when you look down, you want to see three stats. So I would say that would be a highlight.”

Van Wyk was Sundowns’ first signing of the transfer window before the club strengthened further with the arrival of Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows ahead of the new campaign.