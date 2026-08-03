Sundowns youngster still in line for AmaTuks loan

The South African youth international made just six appearances across all competitions last season.

Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Siyabonga Mabena is reportedly in line for a season-long loan move to Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit AmaTuks.

The 19-year-old will link up with Michael Loftman, who has taken charge of the University side as they target a return to the Betway Premiership.

Mabena’s potential move is aimed at giving the highly-rated youngster regular first team football after struggling for consistent minutes at Sundowns.

The South African youth international made just six appearances across all competitions last season, scoring once as he found opportunities limited in the star-studded Sundowns squad.

A loan spell at AmaTuks could therefore provide Mabena with the platform to gain valuable experience and develop his game through regular competitive football.

The forward was also absent from Sundowns’ pre-season tour, although his absence was understood to be linked to him undergoing a cultural initiation practice back home.

AmaTuks, who have a partnership with Sundowns, are now set to bring Mabena on board as they prepare for the new National First Division campaign. The proposed move remains subject to the youngster completing and passing a medical.

With the new season fast approaching, a spell at AmaTuks could be exactly what Mabena needs to take the next step in his development and return to Chloorkop ready to challenge for a more prominent role.