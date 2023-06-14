Cape Town Spurs gain promotion as Maritzburg draw a blank at home

Compiled by Jonty Mark

Cape Town Spurs were promoted to the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening as they held Maritzburg United to a goalless draw in the final promotion/relegation play-off match at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The result means that Shaun Bartlett’s Spurs finished on top of the three-team mini play-off table, with ten points from their four matches, meaning Maritzburg United are relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

While Spurs celebrated wildly at the final whistle, it was a devastating day for the Team of Choice, who were last relegated in 2007, and won promotion back to the top flight the following campaign.

FT | We fought but it was not enough. We failed to win.



Any victory would have seen United promoted ahead of Spurs, but as it was Davids’ side couldn’t find a way past the Spurs defence.

Promotion marks a return for Spurs to the top flight for the first time since they played as their previous incarnation, Ajax Cape Town. Ajax Cape Town were relegated in 2018, and Ajax Amsterdam pulled out of the club after successive failed attempts to gain promotion.