Efstathiou sings Bartlett’s praises, says he will keep his job 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Shaun Bartlett has been assured that his job as Cape Town Spurs coach is safe and that he will still be in charge when the team make their return to the DStv Premiership next season.

The former Bafana Bafana striker turned coach guided the Urban Warriors back to the top flight after winning the PSL promotion playoffs.

Spurs finished top of the three-team mini-league after holding Maritzburg United to a goalless draw on Wednesday evening at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Bartlett’s side had gone into the game needing a draw to be winners of the playoffs. Spurs chairman Ari Efsthathiou confirmed in a TV interview after the game that Bartlett would keep his job.

“I am happy with the job done by Shaun Bartlett, Nazeer Allie and Clayton Daniels who all started their playing careers with us when they were young.

“And now they have helped us today. Shaun started his playing career here a long time ago. He will be here next season. He is not going anywhere,” said Efsthathiou.

A teary Bartlett thanked his family for the support and his players for working hard to achieve the goal they had set out.

“I said it last week and I will keep saying it, people don’t realise the goodness of God in this team. Everybody thought it was impossible,” he said.

Bartlett grateful to his wife for her support

“(Being) Faithful in obscurity means public recognition and our players worked hard. I have to thank the management, the players and my technical team.

“Everybody has done well this season. But above all, I have to thank my wife. She has been there and supported me…

“As a coach when you get home you ponder a lot of things, you go through a lot of things. Juanita, thank you for everything.

“You have always been there for me and my family and I think one thing I can count on is that, win or lose, my family is always there for me and I appreciate that.”

It was the second time that Bartlett promoted a team from the lower division to the top flight. He did the same with Golden Arrows in the 2014/15 season.

He was, however, a co-coach with the late Bheka Phakaaathi at the time and they were fired despite guiding the team to the top flight.