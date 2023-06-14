WATCH: Destruction and flooding as storm lashes Western Cape

By Cornelia Le Roux

Stormy winds and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc and destruction in Cape Town and some parts of the Western Cape since a severe cold front made landfall overnight, with rains of 60mm recorded.

The heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, as well as the Lourens and Keyser rivers to burst their banks.

The Keyser River caused flooding at the Johnson&Johnson factory in Tokai while the Lourens River overflow impacted the Eskom substation in Somerset West.

Milner Road, in Paarden Eiland, was transformed into a river on Tuesday evening as rain and winds lashed Cape Town and areas of the Western Cape in heavy storm weather predicted to continue until Thursday 15 June. Photo: Gallo images/ Gie Burger/Jaco Marais

Cape storm set to rage on until Thursday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an Orange Level 6 weather warning on Wednesday 14 June, saying disruptive rain and strong winds are expected to continue until Thursday.

Impact-based alerts for today, 14 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/6ZkKNbY5V3— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2023

Flooded roads, fallen trees and mudslides

City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell provided the following update on the devastating impact of the Cape storm:

“The city officials and Eskom are working together to restore power in the Helderberg area. Kay’s Caravan Park in Strand is being evacuated and a local NGO is accommodating residents. A number of informal settlements in Philippi, Strand, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Masiphumelele and Khayelitsha have been flooded.

“Several roadways have also been affected by temporary storm-water overflows, uprooted trees and mud on the road surface,” Powell said.

Gift of the Givers lend helping hand

Gift of the Givers has also stepped in to provide relief in affected areas of the Western Cape.

“The calls have been pouring in from 4am this morning. Gift of the Givers teams are currently rolling out humanitarian aid in Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Langa, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, and Strand,” said the humanitarian aid organisation’s Ali Sablay.

Reports of FLOODING, MUDSLIDES, POWER OUTAGES and WIND DAMAGES in the Western Cape on 14 June 2023



👀Look at these RAINFALL and WIND GUST observations👀 pic.twitter.com/SbmC1dBYLZ— Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) June 14, 2023

Saws is also predicting strong winds and waves along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Please note Klipfontein road completely flooded from Athlone Police Station to Athlone bridge. As well as Jan Smuts between Cambridge road and Aden road. Few cars already stuck in the water on both roads. pic.twitter.com/BUH6l38nFi— Ashraf Allie™🇿🇦🔴🔴🔴 (@ashrafallie2918) June 14, 2023

🚨 | HELDERBERG UNPLANNED POWER OUTAGE.



The @CityofCT is aware of an unplanned power outage affecting parts of Goldons Bay, Strand surrounding parts of the Helderberg area. The outage is as a result of flooding at Eskom's Lourens River Substation that feeds supply to the area. pic.twitter.com/FSyIXFpIxX— Beverley van Reenen (@vanReenen_Bev) June 14, 2023

Cape Town – Constantia Main Road: Mudslide and fallen tree at Eagles Nest #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/9KVRV9WKOT— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 14, 2023

Our teams are responding to all requests as fast as possible. Contact our Municipal Control Room to report flood-related damages: 021 808 8999 or WhatsApp to 079 622 4722. A Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has been set up at the Control Room to handle all requests for assistance. https://t.co/cGMl7HjrCh— Stellenbosch Municipality (@StellMun) June 14, 2023

Lots of water and flood damage in various parts of the municipality. Please report all issues to our Control Room: 021 808 8999 or WhatsApp 079 622 4722. pic.twitter.com/4ubdrQFrsN— Stellenbosch Municipality (@StellMun) June 14, 2023

Western Cape – Eerste River at Stellenbosch pic.twitter.com/7prTilnRkT— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 14, 2023

Limited train services

On Wednesday morning, Metrorail spokesperson Zino Mihi said a “limited service” was being provided to passengers.

“Metrorail Western Cape is operating a limited service today due to extreme weather conditions that resulted in a tree that fell on the traction and signal power cables at Wittebome station on the southern line,” said Mihi.

“The fallen tree affected the electrical overhead wires, impacting the running of the train service.”

Train services had been suspended along the southern line, Cape Flats, central line and the northern line.

A limited service is running along the Malmesbury route – which ends in Kraaifontein – and from Kraaifontein to Bellville, Eerste River to Bellville and Simon’s Town to Fish Hoek.

Cape roads and routes affected:

N2 inbound after the ramp from Jan Smuts: Right lane blocked.

De La Ray Road, direction Parow and UCT Belhar.

N2 inbound before Raapenberg.

N1 inbound before M5 turnoff.

N1 inbound before N7 turnoff direction Goodwood.

M5 inbound before the N2 turnoff.

Gunner Circle, Epping (Jakes Gerwel Turnoff onto Gunner Circle).

M3 North and Southbound at Newland Ave.

Myrtle Road and Valhalla Drive, Bishop Lavis.

Klipfontein Road from Police Station, Direction M5 at Athlone Bridge.

Jan Smuts, between Cambridge Road and Aden Road.

Prince George and Joe Marks Intersection (Muizenberg Side).

Flooding on Stellenbosch Arterial Road just after the Wesbank traffic intersection in Kuilsriver, particularly the left lane.

Flooding on the corner of Simonsberg and Rose Road Way, Bishop Lavis.

Debris on Philip Kgosana Drive is inbound due to heavy rains. Please be cautious and reduce your speed. Preferably, use an alternative route.

In addition:

Constantia Main Road is currently closed due to a number of fallen trees that are obstructing both lanes near Eagle’s Nest.

Rhodes Drive is still open, but it is also impacted by flooding. The heavy rain has reduced visibility, making it difficult to see the water on the road.

Victoria/Coastal Road is currently open, but there have been reports of a few minor rockfalls along the way. Drive with extreme caution in this area.

Emergency numbers

Cape Town area: 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Stellenbosch: 021 808 8999 or WhatsApp 079 622 4722.

