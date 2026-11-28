Iqraam Rayners stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick, while Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Matthews also got on the scoresheet.

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, thrashing Kruger United 5-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Saturday night.

Iqraam Rayners stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick, while Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Matthews also got on the scoresheet as the Brazilians produced a ruthless attacking display.

Khetukuthula Ndlovu scored a late consolation goal for the hosts, who had no answer to Sundowns’ attacking firepower.

The victory takes Sundowns back to the summit of the Premiership standings with 29 points from 11 matches, although they have played one more game than second-placed Orlando Pirates.

The visitors were initially slow to get going, with both sides struggling to impose themselves in the opening exchanges. However, Sundowns gradually took control and broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Rayners.

The striker collected a pass from Marcelo Allende on the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful effort into the top corner. Siyanda Ndlovu had an opportunity to make it 2-0 just before half-time but fired over from close range after a slick attacking move.

Sundowns picked up where they left off after the break, immediately searching for an insurance goal. Katlego Ntsabeleng came agonisingly close in the 58th minute when his effort from outside the box rattled the woodwork.

Rayners eventually doubled the visitors’ advantage moments later, finding the bottom corner with another clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Mvala made it 3-0 in the 68th minute, rising highest to head home an Allende corner. It was the defender’s second goal in as many matches after also scoring in the 2-1 loss over Kaizer Chiefs last Sunday.

There was no stopping the visitors as Matthews added a fourth with 13 minutes remaining, stabbing home from close range after being picked out by Bennett Mokoena.

Rayners then completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute, calmly converting from the penalty spot after being brought down by Sidney Fakude. The former Stellenbosch FC striker made no mistake from 12 yards to cap a memorable individual performance.

United managed to find the net in the 89th minute when Wonderboy Makhubo set up Ndlovu after Sundowns failed to deal with a diagonal ball into the box.

However, the late goal did little to take the shine off Sundowns’ emphatic victory as the leapfrog Pirates back to the top of the log.