Chiefs sink to a second successive Betway Premiership defeat.

Carling Black Label Knockout finalists Kaizer Chiefs were brought crashing down to earth by Chippa United on Saturday, Brandon Truter’s side picking up a hard-fought 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Amakhosi at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Matrose magic sinks Chiefs

Azola Matrose was the hero for Brandon Truter’s Chilli Boyz, his 33rd minute goal enough to give Chippa a second Premiership win in a row. This was Chiefs’ second Premiership defeat in a row, following on from the 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates on October 31.

Amakhosi have reached the CKO final in the meantime, beating Siwelele in the last eight and Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal. But Fernando Da Cruz’ side are not doing nearly so well in the Premiership, winning just three of ten matches.

Chiefs created a couple of early openings, with Pule Mmodi giving Chippa plenty of problems from the left wing. One low Mmodi cross was cleared by Chippa with Elias Mokwana waiting wide open at the back post.

Siphesihle Ndlovu then blazed over from the edge of the box.

In the 32nd minute a slick move by Chiefs saw Mmodi turn his man inside out and send in a cross that Stanley Nwabali tipped away from under his own crossbar.

Chippa were always a threat on the break, with Goodman Mosele firing probing passes from midfield and Sergio Kammies making some excellent runs.

In the 33rd minute, Mosele found Kammies, whose flick released Matrose. The Chippa forward steadied himself and slid a low finish past Petersen.

Chiefs might have levelled within a minute of the restart. Mfundo Vilakazi’s free kick found Rushwin Dortley wide open at the back post but the Amakhosi defender blazed over the bar.

Chiefs got another opportunity from a set piece in the 64th minute as Abubaker Mobara brought down Wandile Duba. Vilakazi’s free kick was fired towards the top corner but Nwabali made a superb flying save.

Fernando Da Cruz made a double change in attack, with Mduduzi Shabalala and Langelihle Phili coming on for Vilakazi and Duba.

Chippa hit the bar

In the 72nd minute, Phili danced into the penalty area and his low shot was on target but easy for Nwabali. In the 83rd minute, Thabo Moloisane brought the ball down in the box from a corner, but volleyed over the bar from close range.

Chippa broke and a backheel from Mosele released Matrose, whose cross was hammered against the underside of the crossbar by Nthuthuko Mlotswha.