Cardoso says Fifa break came in handy for struggling Sekhukhune

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Daniel Cardoso says the Fifa break has helped Sekhukhune United to work on their errors as well as goalscoring so that they can move up on the DStv Premiership standings.

Sekhukhune will meet Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Cardoso revealed that they have been busy practising to get their goalscoring right during their training sessions, but also admits that the Sekhukhune’s defence is also something that needs to be fixed ,since they have been committing a lot of errors at the back.

“The Fifa break has done us good,” said the defender.

“It gave us some time to work on a few things, sharpening up up-front, our finishing has been our downfall for us. We have been dominating in most of our games, it is just that we have been struggling in the final third to get a goal. But hopefully that changes. We did do quite a few finishing drills during the break.”

“We have also been …. giving away stupid goals, from our own defensive errors. Teams haven’t really worked for their goals. I think the only team that worked for their goal is Stellenbosch FC, otherwise the rest we just gave away.”

Babina Noko are sitting in 15th place on the league table, with the club having only collected seven points in eight league fixtures.

But, Cardoso says the spirits are high in the camp as they go on a quest to move up the table, however, he knows playing Pirates will prove to be a difficult task.

“Otherwise the mood has been good, we had a good friendly during the Fifa break, which I think helped us and it prepared us mentally. I think the heat will be a big factor, it is hotter in Polokwane than it is in Joburg. So, it is going to be an exciting game. I know Pirates are doing well at the moment, they are on a high. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but when you go up against the big three in the country your mood changes.”