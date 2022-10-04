Pirates stunned by Sekhukhune late show

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

10-men Orlando Pirates were dealt with a major blow in their DStv Premiership campaign after losing 2-0 to a struggling Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Pirates had one man less in the game after Thabiso Monyane got a red card in the second half, making things difficult for the Soweto giants in a closely contested game.

The loss now sees Bucs trail log leader Mamelodi Sundowns by five points, with the Soweto giants on 14 points after nine games, while Sekhukhune are on 10 points from the same number of games.

A good combination play by Victor Letsoalo and Linda Mntambo led to the former Pirates player unleashing a powerful half volley, but Richard Ofori was well positioned to make a save in the 29th minute, before the Bucs shot-stopper did well to deny Daniel Cardoso from inside the box.

The game was well balanced between the sides, with a couple of half chances continuing to be created at both ends.

Just before half-time, Pirates had another good chance to take the lead after Lepasa played Kabelo Dlamini through on goal, but the latter attempt went off target leaving the game to go into the break with either side unable to find the back of the net.

It was the same story in the second half, with chances being created by the clubs, and the most notable was that of Mntambo in the 55th minute, however, Ofori made another great save to deny the home side.

The Buccaneers were dealt with a major blow just before the half-hour mark after right-wing-back Thabiso Monyane got a red card after receiving his second yellow card.

Just like in the last game, Kermit Erasmus was introduced as a substitute and the striker made an immediate impact, but failed to score with his first chance in the 70th minute.

With 10 minutes left, the home team would go on to seal a victory with Ellias Mokwane getting the first goal in the 84th minute, before Ofori’s clumsy mistake at the back gifted Vusumuzi Mncube a goal and a second one for the host to walk away with maximum points.