Carnell gets new deal at St Louis City

'We’re thrilled to be able to extend Bradley’s contract and keep him and his family here with us in St. Louis,' said Diego Gigliani, CITY SC’s President and GM in a club statement.

Bradley Carnell has been rewarded for an excellent first season in charge at St Louis City with a contract extension at the US club.

St Louis won the Western Conference in Major League Soccer in 2023, under the guidance of the 47 year-old South African, a former left back for Bafana Bafana.

“We’re thrilled to be able to extend Bradley’s contract and keep him and his family here with us in St. Louis,” said Diego Gigliani, CITY SC’s President and GM in a club statement.

“His leadership helped us achieve record-breaking results on the pitch and quickly established CITY SC as a club serious about building a winning tradition for our fans. We look forward to our future with Bradley leading the squad.”

“During his first full season as a head coach, Bradley quickly became one of the top coaches in the league,” said St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

“When we brought Bradley in to be CITY SC’s first-ever coach, we knew his work ethic and unique blend of MLS and international experience would help us be competitive, but I can safely say no one predicted CITY SC to finish the regular season as the best team in the Western Conference. When it came to developing a team of players, many of whom had never played together before, to execute a very challenging playing philosophy and style, Bradley over-delivered every step of the way.”

Carnell, who also had a long playing career in the German Bundesliga, move to the USA in 2017 and for four years was an assistant coach at the New York Red Bulls.

He was appointed by St Louis City in 2022.