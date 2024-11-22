SAFA refutes claims of funding South Sudan’s expenses

SAFA insists that they did not fund South Sudan’s expenses.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed claims that they covered travel and accommodation costs for the South Sudan team during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Cape Town.



In a one-sided affair at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night, Bafana Bafana hammered the Sudanese 3-0 to end their Group K campaign unbeaten with four wins and two draws.



The convincing victory was then marred by rumours that SAFA had funded the travel and accommodation costs for South Sudan.



The rumours were further fuelled by South Sudan coach Nichola Dupuis, who told Phakaaathi that he could only bring 15 players to South Africa because the tickets were expensive. SAFA, however, insists that they did not fund South Sudan’s expenses.



“The South African Football Association (SAFA) has noted misleading reports claiming that South Africa paid for the flights and or accommodation of the South Sudanese team that played against Bafana Bafana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cape Town a few days ago.



“Safa would like to put it on the record that these reports are completely false and unfortunate. CAF requires that each national team that participates in the Afcon qualifiers pay for its own flights and accommodation during the qualification campaign. The reports are devoid of any truth!” Read a statement from SAFA.