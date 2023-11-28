Change in coaching at Maritzburg as Dlangalala is shown door

'This decision has been reached amicably and by mutual consent,' read the club’s statement.

Zipho Dlangalala who was coach of Maritzburg United. Photo: Gallo Images

Maritzburg United and head coach Zipho Dlangalala have mutually agreed to part ways, as announced by the club on Monday.

Currently placed in seventh position in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the Team of Choice has secured only five wins in 13 games.

Adding to the concern, Maritzburg have won just once in their last six matches.

The club is under pressure to make a swift return to top-flight football, prompting the decision to part ways with Dlangalala.

The former assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates led the team for only 13 games into the season before the mutual agreement for his departure.

The move is indicative of the club’s commitment to addressing performance concerns and seeking a new direction for the remainder of the season.

“Maritzburg United and head coach, Zipho Diangalala have mutually agreed to part ways, effective 27th November 2023,” read a statement from the club.

“This decision has been reached amicably and by mutual consent.”

Maritzburg say termination was by mutual consent

“Maritzburg United would like to express its appreciation to coach Dlangalala for his dedication, hard work and contributions during his tenure with the club.

“The club wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“The club will commence the search for a new head coach and will provide updates as the process unfolds,” added the statement.

The statement did not mention what happens to Simo Dladla, who was Dlangalala’s assistant and recently completed his Caf A Licence.

Dladla has some solid experience in the first division and could be just the man Martzburg need to guide them back to the elite division.