Chiefs announce Ighodaro with Baartman on the way

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

19 August 2025

04:02 pm

'We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family,' said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in a club statement

Etiosa Ighodaro - Kaizer Chiefs

Striker Etiosa Ighodaro was announced as a Chiefs player on Tuesday. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Cross takes his criticism on the chin

“We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family,” said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in a club statement.

Chiefs’ Motaung Jnr – ‘We’re excited’

“We’re excited that he has joined our journey. His passion, work rate and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the Gold & Black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi.”

Amakhosi have been linked to the 24 year-old some time, with a video announcing Ighodaro as a Chiefs player even leaking onto social media about a month ago.

Ighodaro signed for Sundowns in 2021, but never played for Masandawana. He instead had loan spells at University of Pretoria, Chippa United, SuperSport United and most recently AmaZulu.

The delay in announcing Ighodaro is said to stem from the fact that Sundowns wanted the player to sign a new deal and did not want to allow him to join Chiefs.

In the end, however, it seems Sundowns have relented and Amakhosi have their man. Ighodaro will wear the number 50 at Chiefs, who will hope he can add depth to their attacking options.

Doing the Baartman

Chiefs, meanwhile, are now free to sign another former Cape Town Spurs player, 19 year-old forward Luke Baartman. This is after a Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Commitee, according to multiple reports, declared Baartman a free agent on Tuesday.

This follows the PSL DC’s decision to do the same with Asanele Velebayi, who has since been announced as an Amakhosi player.

ALSO READ: Why Velebayi is not training with Chiefs

Cape Town Spurs continue to fight these decisions, taking the matter to South African Football Association arbitration.

