Sirino scorcher keeps the Chiefs train running

Amakhosi make it three in a row in the Betway Premiership.

A Gaston Sirino cracker lit up FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening, as Kaizer Chiefs continued their perfect start to the Betway Premiership season with a 1-0 win at home to Richards Bay.

Sirino came off the bench at half time to curl in a brilliant 58th minute finish, as Amakhosi put in a much improved second half display.

Three on the spin for Chiefs

This is the first time since late 2023 that Chiefs have won three league games in a row. It is still early days but the signs are promising.

Chiefs may also get better when more of their new signings are able to play.

Three more were presented to the Chiefs fans yesterday – striker Etiosa Ighodaro, forward Luke Baartman and winger Asanele Velebayi received a rousing reception at half time from a fired up crowd.

Chiefs made just one change from last week’s 1-0 win at home to Polokwane City. Siphesihle Ndlovu was rewarded for his winning goal in that game with a place in the starting line-up, Sirino dropping to the bench.

Amakhosi came close in the 12th minute as Glody Lilepo fired in a rocket from the edge of the box, but Salim Moogala made a fine save.

Lilepo also put another opportunity over the bar, but Chiefs generally battled to create chances against a stubborn Richards Bay, who defended deep and made it difficult for the home side.

The Natal Rich Boyz were content to hit Chiefs on the break, with the pacy Thulani Gumede proving a threat. In the 30th minute, he burst away from Aden McCarthy, and was fouled by the Chiefs defender, who was booked for his troubles.

McCarthy and Gumede were both also injured in that challenge and had to go off. Zitha Kwinika came on for Chiefs for his first appearance off the season, taking the captain’s armband from Inacio Miguel.

Thabiso Monyane’s charging runs forward from right back also looked like they may prise an opening for Chiefs. In the 38th minute the former Orlando Pirates right back was heavily involved in a move that saw Mduduzi Shabalala hammer a shot over the bar.

Sirino makes his entrance

Ndlovu and Sibongiseni Mthethwa were taken off at half time, with Sirino and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo coming on to replace them.

Sirino almost made an instant impact in the 49th minute, his cross headed goalwards by Lilepo, but cleared by the outstretched leg of Sbani Mntungwa.



Chiefs were piling on the pressure, and Cross’ fine ball in was met with a weak header from Wandile Duba. Cross then tested Magoola, who tipped over his effort from a tight angle.

And Chiefs finally made the breakthrough in the 58th minute. Duba got away down the right and his low cross to the edge of the box was dummied by Shabalala and curled beautifully into the top corner by Sirino.