Chiefs sporting director Motaung Jr provides update on Khune

""I think as time goes on, we will be able to divulge more information," said Motaung Jr.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has provided the latest update on Itumeleng Khune’s situation at the club.



The veteran goalkeeper is currently a free agent after his contract with Amakhosi expired last month. And Chiefs have already stated that it was his final contract as a player.

Speaking to the media during the kit launch this week, Motaung Jr revealed that they are talking to the former Bafana Bafana over a non-playing role at the club.

“I think as time goes on, we will be able to divulge more information. From the start of the season with Itu (Khune), we sat down and spoke, I think we released a statement as far as his playing contract, we had assessed everything,” said Motaung Jr.

“We have sat down with Itu and we see him playing a very, very valuable role within this institution. I mean, he has contributed tremendously to this institution.

“He is a living legend. I think he has a lot to offer, whether it’s academy players, senior players, in various roles, so I think as time goes on, we will be able to divulge what the next step is with Itu,” added the Chiefs sporting director.



With Khune having said on numerous occasions that he is still keen to continue playing, it remains to be seen whether the veteran goalkeeper will accept the new role at Chiefs or join another Betway Premiership side.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with Cape Town City and Sekhukhune United in recent months.