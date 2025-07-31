Chiefs confirm another departure

'Wishing Bongani all the best,' said Chiefs in a brief statement on Twitter.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that left back Bongani Sam has left the club without having played a single match for the club.

Sam signed for Chiefs from Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2024/25 season, but came back from their pre-season camp in Turkey with an injury and never made an appearance in the whole campaign.

Chiefs reach agreement with Sam

Sam signed a three-year deal with Chiefs, but the player and club have now negotiated a settlement and the 27-year-old is free to join a club of his choice.

“After just one season, Kaizer Chiefs have amicably agreed to part ways with defender Bongani Sam,” said Chiefs on Twitter on Thursday.

“The Gqeberha native joined the team from Orlando Pirates in July 2024. Wishing Bongani all the best.”

Plenty of left backs

Chiefs have already reinforced their left back position ahead of the new season, signing both Nkanyiso Shinga from Portugal’s FC Alverca and Paseka Mako, who was a free agent after being released by Pirates.

Amakhosi also have Bradley Cross and Happy Mashiane on their books, though Kick Off have reported that Mashiane could leave the club.