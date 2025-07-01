Kaizer Chiefs confirm new left back signing

'He will don jersey #74' said Chiefs on Twitter.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of left back Nkanyiso Shinga.

ALSO READ: Stellies release former Sundowns defender

The 25 year-old is described by Chiefs as a versatile footballer who can also feature in midfield and attack. He will wear the number 74 jersey.

Player Announcements!



We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year old Nkanyiso Shinga. The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey #74.



Welcome to the Family!https://t.co/ektYRGC8H2#WelcomeShinga pic.twitter.com/9AiUmlUHyb — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2025

Shinga has signed for Chiefs from Portuguese side Alverca for a fee of 200 000 Euros (about R4 million) according to the website transfermarkt.com.

The Durban-born Shinga made 22 appearances for Alverca in all competitions last season as they finished as runners up in the Portuguese second tier to gain promotion to the Primeira Liga.

He has never played in the Premier Soccer League before, having moved to Portugal from the KZN Academy in 2018 to join Setubal’s Under-19 side.

His move is the first that Chiefs have officially announced, with the transfer window opening on Tuesday. Amakhosi are expected to reveal many more new signings, including midfielder Ethan Chislett and full backs Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side leave on Friday for a pre-season camp in the Netherlands.