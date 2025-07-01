Stellies release former Sundowns defender Onyango

Onyango first arrived in South Africa in 2012 to join Santos from Tusker FC.

Stellenbosch FC has confirmed the departure of defender Brian Onyango, following the expiry of his contract.

The 30-year-old Kenyan defender joined Stellies at the beginning of last season after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns.



However, after making only eight appearances during the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, the Cape Winelands outfit has decided to cut ties with him.



“Stellenbosch Football Club can confirm that Brian Onyango has departed the club following the expiration of his contract,” read a statement from Stellies.

“Onyango joined Stellenbosch at the start of the 2024-25 campaign and made eight appearances across all competitions, helping the club reach the MTN8 final and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

“During his time in the Cape Winelands, the towering defender also returned to the Kenya national team for the first time in nearly two years to become just the third non-South African player to represent his country while on the books of Stellenbosch.

“Everyone at Stellenbosch FC would like to thank Brian for his service to the club and wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.”



Onyango first arrived in South Africa in 2012 to join Santos from Tusker FC. The lanky defender has also played for Maritzburg United, now Durban City, and Sundowns.