Galaxy boss Sukazi gives Chiefs green light to speak to Ramovic

"I love him, he is my coach, but he is a coach that could turn Chiefs around," said Sukazi.

TS Galaxy owner TIm Sukazi has responded to reports linking the Rockets coach Sead Ramovic with the head coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs.



OPINION: PSL should look into Mokwena and Ramovic feud

Ramovic has been mentioned in the media as one of the candidates for the vacant head coaching job at Chiefs.

Amakhosi have been on the lookout for a permanent coach since they parted ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year following a poor start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.

Cavin Johnson, who is Chiefs’ head of development, took over from Ntseki but on an interim basis, but he also failed to turn the club’s fortunes around and Amakhosi could finish outside of the top eight if they fail to win their final league game against Cape Town Spurs on Saturday.

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified on Wednesday night, Sukazi said even though Chiefs have not approached them for the services of Ramovic, he believes the German coach can turn things around at Naturena.

“I’ve heard rumours that our coach is wanted by Chiefs, these are rumours we have not been approached. However, I want a strong Kaizer Chiefs. I love him, he is my coach, but he is a coach that could turn Chiefs around and South Africa needs a strong Kaizer Chiefs,” said Sukazi.

Considering Sukazi’s good relationship with Chiefs, Ramovic’s move to Amakhosi is a definite possibility.

Meanwhile, Sukazi has explained why Galaxy have taken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena to court.

The Rockets approached the court over Mokwena’s comments last month that he was told there was a deliberate ploy to get Bongani Zungu injured when the two teams met.



ALSO READ: Ramovic calls Mokwena a liar, explains why they took him to court

“We love our people, from all walks of love and when Rulani made utterances that there were concoctions in Galaxy to injure Bongani Zungu, that was painful. From a principle point of view, we had to take a stance and that is why we have taken the legal route,” said Sukazi.

“At Galaxy, we have principles and with that, I will not allow any individual, no matter who it is, to tarnish this project (TS Galaxy),” he added.