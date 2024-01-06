Chiefs duo help All Stars down Stellenbosch in Carling Cup

Vilakazi and Du Preez helped All Stars win Carling Cup on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs‘ Mfundo Vilakazi and Ashley du Preez helped the Carling Black Label All-Stars team to beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in a Carling Cup tie played at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

All-Stars, who are a team voted for by the fans, were too strong for Carling Black Label Knockout champions Stellenbosch, who to their credit, saw a number of their goal-scoring chances going to waste.

It was an entertaining affair in the Northern part of the country, with the All Stars team also featuring players from the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) like Vilakazi and Jabulani Mokone of Orlando Pirates.

Stellenbosch started the match like a house on fire as they almost found the back of the net through Antonio van Wyk, but Itumeleng Khune made a good save.

Just two minutes later, Vilakazi spearheaded All-Stars into the lead following a stunning free-kick, and Ashley du Preez made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the box.

Just before the 30th minute, Stellenbosch thought they had pulled one goal back from Thabo Moloisane after Khune didn’t have full control of the ball, but the referee called it a foul.

There were more changes towards half-time, as Khune made another incredible save to deny Devin Titus from scoring with a header.

In the second half, a huge blunder by Khune, who had a fantastic so far almost cost the team after slipping while trying to clear the ball away. However, Iqraam Rayners was unable to capitalise with his shot being tipped by the fingers of Khune before hitting the upright.

While Stellies kept searching for a goal, they were hit with a major blow in the 63rd minute when Athenkosoi Mcaba got a straight card after a dangerous foul on Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge player Jabulani Mokone.

The last few minutes of the game saw Stellies trying everything they could to try and at least get a goal. But, All-Stars remained firm at the back as Vilakazi lost an opportunity to make it 3-0.

In the dying minutes of the match, Stellenbosch managed to pull one goal back through Mervin Boji, but it was too late as All-Stars walked as winners.