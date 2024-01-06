Local Soccer

Bafana coach Broos feeling positive as players arrive for camp

“If this is anything to go by, it is the start of what is going to be a successful campaign," said the Bafana coach.

Broos feeling positive about Afcon as Bafana arrive in Cape Town

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos (Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana players have arrived for camp in Cape Town ahead of their trip to Ivory Coast to play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

ALSO READ: SABC to the rescue as public broadcaster gets Afcon rights

Hugo Broos is only awaiting the arrival of Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC, Oswin Appolis of Polokwane City and Mihlali Mayambela of Aris Limassol to have a full squad.

However, the Bafana coach is happy with the squad and he says he is confident in the team he selected

“I am happy that all the players are present with three (Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis and Mihlali Mayambela) joining us in Cape Town, and we will then have a full squad. I’m confident in my team, the upbeat spirit among them and the big smiles presented on arrival in camp is encouraging,” said the Bafana mentor.

Bafana set to kick-start their Group E Afcon campaign against Mali on 16 January.

“If this is anything to go by, it is the start of what is going to be a successful campaign. But we have hard work ahead of us, there is no doubt about that.”

Bafana will spend five days in the Western Cape, with the team scheduled to return back to Gauteng for their friendly match against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 11 January.

After the match, the team will then fly out to Ivory Coast and will be based in Korhogo during the group stages.

ALSO READ: Khune set to return to Chiefs training after Afcon break?

Bafana’s second game will be against Namibia on the 21 January. They will then wrap up the group phase with a meeting against North African side Tunisia three days later.

