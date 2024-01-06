Bafana coach Broos feeling positive as players arrive for camp

“If this is anything to go by, it is the start of what is going to be a successful campaign," said the Bafana coach.

Bafana Bafana players have arrived for camp in Cape Town ahead of their trip to Ivory Coast to play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Hugo Broos is only awaiting the arrival of Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch FC, Oswin Appolis of Polokwane City and Mihlali Mayambela of Aris Limassol to have a full squad.

However, the Bafana coach is happy with the squad and he says he is confident in the team he selected

“I am happy that all the players are present with three (Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis and Mihlali Mayambela) joining us in Cape Town, and we will then have a full squad. I’m confident in my team, the upbeat spirit among them and the big smiles presented on arrival in camp is encouraging,” said the Bafana mentor.

Bafana set to kick-start their Group E Afcon campaign against Mali on 16 January.

“If this is anything to go by, it is the start of what is going to be a successful campaign. But we have hard work ahead of us, there is no doubt about that.”

Bafana will spend five days in the Western Cape, with the team scheduled to return back to Gauteng for their friendly match against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 11 January.

After the match, the team will then fly out to Ivory Coast and will be based in Korhogo during the group stages.

Bafana’s second game will be against Namibia on the 21 January. They will then wrap up the group phase with a meeting against North African side Tunisia three days later.