Khune breaks silence on suspension, likens career to Messi and Ronaldo

Khune was suspended by Kaizer Chiefs for allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is buoyed by the support he continues to enjoy from the public after being voted into the Carling All-Stars team that will play Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch FC on Saturday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.



It has been a turbulent season for Khune who has been suspended by Kaizer Chiefs for allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.



The Soweto giants have also stripped 36-year-old of his captaincy, with the club saying in statement that he will be expected to attend programmes designed to support his personal growth and development.

However, that didn’t stop fans from voting for the former Bafana Bafana captain to be in goals for the Carling Cup match in Polokwane.



“I’m doing great, I think everyone has seen that I’ve been keeping fit and I’ve been training very hard,” Khune said to the media in Limpopo ahead of the game



“As a 24-hour pro, you can relax at any given time. You will never know where your destiny is. When they opened the votes for fans to start voting and I saw my name there, I told myself that whatever I’m going through it’s a blessing in disguise.



“I’m happy that over the years, I’ve had that never-say-die spirit and nothing will discourage me but I’ve been keeping fit and I’m happy to be here.”

Khune’s illustrious career is likely to come to an end when the current campaign concludes but the fan-favourite has once again reiterated his desire to keep going.

“I always refer my story to that of Lionel Messi, having won seven Ballon d’Ors and he’s still hungry for more,” he said.



“Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballon d’Ors and he’s still hungry for more. He breaks records in every league he plays in and you can never have enough as a footballer.



“I’ve won four goalkeeper of the season accolades and I still feel that I can win more of that. Obviously, age is not on my side anymore but I feel with my experience I can still achieve and I will never stop believing that it’s still possible. Gainluigi Buffon was still number one for Italy and Juventus until the age of 45 and he was still going strong.



“So it’s up to you as a footballer on how you behave, how you carry yourself and the goals that you set as a youngster. I’m still hungry for more success and I think I have to show it on the field, I can’t always talk about it and not do it on the field. I think every time that I’m given the opportunity, I have to show my hunger and how much I want to achieve because you can never have enough.”