Chiefs edge Siwelele in five-goal thriller to maintain unbeaten run

The result also saw Amakhosi retain their third spot with 11 points after five matches.

Kaizer Chiefs maintained their unbeaten run in the 2026/27 season after beating Siwelele FC 3-2 in a Betway Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium last night.

The result also saw Amakhosi retain their third spot with 11 points after five matches, while winless Siwelele moved down to 14th spot with two points after five games.

Amakhosi dominated ball possession and created the bulk of chances, but decision-making was again their Achilles heel.

Siwelele did little to trouble the Chiefs backline as the midway point of the first-half approached. Brandon Petersen was not troubled for most of the first half.

Mfundo Vilazi gave Chiefs the lead in the 30th minute. After being played through on goal, the Chiefs winger spotted the goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu off his line and delightfully chipped the ball over him to give Chiefs the lead in the 30th minute.

Wandile Duba thought he had doubled Chiefs’ lead five minutes later when he turned his marker before unleashing a low shot past Xulu, but his goal was ruled offside. TV replays, however, showed it was an incorrect call because a Siwelele defender touched the ball before it reached Duba.

Petersen was finally called into action on the stroke of half-time when he parried away a corner kick cum shot to make sure that Chiefs kept their lead into the break.

Siwelele came out fighting after the restart and came close to finding the equaliser in the second minute of the second half when Sphesihle Jeza stole the ball from Siphesihle Ndlovu. Still, his shot didn’t have enough power to trouble Petersen.

Duba found the back of the net again in the 55th minute, but was once again ruled offside.

Eleven minutes later, Duba finally found his goal with an audacious backheel to double Chiefs’ lead.

Aphiwe Baliti pulled one back for Siwelele with a deflected shot in the 68th minute. Substitute Faiz Abrahams, however, retained Chiefs’ lead, although there was a little bit of doubt it was his goal, as the ball came off the woodwork and hit Xulu on his back before crawling into the net.

New signing Michael N’Guessan, who had just been on the field for a few minutes, gave Siwelele some hope when he pulled another one back for the visitors with a deflected shot, but it was a little too late for Lehlohonolo Seema’s charges.