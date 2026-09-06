Mokoena late strike sends Sundowns top

Teboho Mokoena then produced one of his trademark long-range efforts to snatch victory for the Brazilians.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the top of the Betway Premiership standings following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Siyanda Ndlovu’s opening goal for Sundowns in the first half was cancelled out by Junior Dion late in the second half. Teboho Mokoena then produced one of his trademark long-range efforts to snatch victory for the Brazilians in the 88th minute.

The Tshwane giants moved to 16 points, three ahead of Orlando Pirates at the top of the table after six matches. The Buccaneers, who now have a game in hand over Sundowns, were on CAF Champions League duty away to Mauritius side La Cure Waves.

The game was played at a frantic pace in rainy and overcast conditions in KwaZulu-Natal. Ndlovu opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Matthews’ cross evaded everyone in the box, but the winger was alert and slotted the ball into an empty net.

It was his first goal for Sundowns. Ironically, it came against his former team. Understandably, the youngster’s celebrations were muted against his former employers. Although Sundowns dominated the opening half, Nhlanhla Gasa did give Ronwen Williams something to think about with a fierce shot from the edge of the area, but the Sundowns goalkeeper calmly collected.

In fact, it was Arrows who ended the first half the stronger of the two teams. Williams produced two excellent saves on the stroke of half-time to keep his side in the lead at the break.

Sundowns were quick off the blocks after the restart, and Brayan León was denied by Thakasani Mbanjwa five minutes into the second half after being put through on goal by Cassius Mailula.

Abafana Besthende took advantage of some naivety from Sundowns to equalise through Dion in the 75th minute. Sundowns were temporarily down to 10 men with an injured León off the pitch.

Instead of kicking the ball out to break up play and allow a substitution to take place, they played on and lost possession.

Arrows used their numerical advantage to pounce, but just when the game appeared to be heading for a draw, Mokoena picked up the ball on the edge of the area and smashed it home to bag all three points for Sundowns.