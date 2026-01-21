Chiefs’ Kaze slams critics for ‘lack of respect’

'Sometimes people talk about ‘those two coaches’ and they don’t even know our names,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has hit out at critics who he feels are disrespectful to him and his partner in the dugout Khalil Ben Youssef.

Chiefs duo shine

Ben Youssef and Kaze took over from Nasreddine Nabi when the Tunisian left the club in September. The pair have taken Chiefs into the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup and have guided the team to third in the Betway Premiership, where they sit just two points off leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

This has not stopped some critics, however, from questioning whether they are the right men to lead Amakhosi going forward.

“I feel very supported in my team, with management and players,” said Kaze, after Chiefs’ 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Golden Arrows

“And with all my colleagues. But sometimes I feel like it is people outside that try create things. There is a lack of respect when people talk about a position when there is a coach already in that position.

“Sometimes people talk about ‘those two coaches’ and they don’t even know our names.

“We know what we are doing, we are qualified and at the end of the season we will meet and I am pretty sure everyone will apologise.”

Difficult to beat

If Chiefs are not necessarily playing the most thrilling football, they have certainly proved difficult to beat this season. Amakhosi have lost just one Premiership game all season, with just one match to go until the midway point.

The ten clean sheets kept by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen are more than anyone else in the top flight.

Kaze has admitted, however, that Chiefs still need to do far better in front of goal. Amakhosi have netted more than once only twice this season in any match they have played.

Even against Arrows, Aden McCarthy’s strike should have been ruled out for offside.

“I wouldn’t say it is a concern as long as I have three points, but it is true we need to make more out of the opportunities we get. I also believe it is something that will come with time. But it is true we need a killer instinct,” he added.