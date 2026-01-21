Sundowns winger Maseko secures loan move to Aris Limassol

He was previously linked with a move to Belgium, but the transfer failed to materialise.

Thapelo Maseko has completed a move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.



He joins fellow South African attacker Luther Singh, who also plays for the Cypriot top-flight club.



ALSO READ: VAR is not the ultimate solution for poor officiating in SA

The winger has struggled for regular game time at the Brazilians this season, making only a handful of cameo appearances. Maseko featured just five times for Sundowns, with all his outings coming from the bench.

Since joining Masandawana from SuperSport United in 2023, the 22-year-old has made 45 appearances for the Tshwane giants.

The acquisition of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates meant that Maseko would fall down further in the pecking order at Chloorkop.

He was previously linked with a move to Belgium, but the transfer failed to materialise as he continued to fight for his place in the star-studded Sundowns squad.

“Limassol announces the agreement with South African champions league Mamelodi Sundowns FC for the loan of footballer Thapelo Maseko, until the end of the current football season,” the Cypriot club announced.

“We welcome the footballer to the big family of AEL and wish him every success with the blue and yellow jersey.”

🦁 Η Αθλητική Ένωση Λεμεσού ανακοινώνει την επίτευξη συμφωνίας με την πρωταθλήτρια ομάδα Νοτίου Αφρικής Mamelodi Sundowns FC για τον δανεισμό του ποδοσφαιριστή Thapelo Maseko



👇👇👇https://t.co/6ZDDoZn6qE — AEL Limassol FC (@aelfc_official) January 20, 2026

Maseko is another high-profile to leave Sundowns in this current transfer window after Mosa Lebusa joined Stellenbosch FC.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi calls for VAR after Chiefs ‘offside’ win

Maseko was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but limited club game time saw him miss out on selection for the recent AFCON in Morocco.