McCarthy fires Chiefs past Arrows

Chiefs move to within two points of leaders Sundowns.

Aden McCarthy’s first senior goal for Kaizer Chiefs was enough to earn Amakhosi a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on their return to Betway Premiership action on Tuesday at FNB Stadium.

There was an element of fortune about the 22 year-old defender’s strike as it looked like McCarthy scored from an offside position. But for Chiefs this was a valuable three points that moved them to within two points of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

McCarthy started the game as left back, with Bradley Cross still out injured, while Chiefs went for a front three of Pule Mmodi, Glody Lilepo and Flavio Da Silva.

A chilly breeze blew across FNB Stadium and there wasn’t much to warm the heart on the pitch in a dull opening half.

Chiefs probed without much penetration. Siphesihle Ndlovu hit one early shot that nestled in the arms of Thakasani Mbanjwa.

Da Silva fired in a better effort that forced a better save from the Arrows ‘keeper. At the other end Thokozani Khumalo put a presentable opportunity wide of the target.

With the game in danger of slipping into a coma, however, Chiefs took the lead. Shabalala whipped in a free kick, Da Silva’s header was saved by Mbanjwa, and McCarthy bundled the ball home.

Arrows could feel hard done by as the Chiefs defender appeared to be standing in an offside position but the goal stood.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s side came out with a bit more purpose in the second half, without exactly tearing through Chiefs with regularity.

They should, however, have levelled in the 70th minute, as Siyanda Ndlovu inexplicably hit the outside of the post with the goal gaping.

Chiefs brought on their DDC captain Thulani Mabaso to make his senior debut and he hit a long-range cracker that Mbanjwa did well to save.

Still, Chiefs hung on fairly comfortably and will now head off to Zambia, where they will take on Zesco United on Sunday in a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match.

In yesterday’s other Premiership match, meanwhile, striker Tshegofatso Mabasa scored on debut for Stellenbosch to give Gavin Hunt’s side a 1-0 win at Sekhukhune United.