Chiefs keep Confed Cup dream alive

Amakhosi win 5-4 on penalties to move into the next round.

Kaizer Chiefs made into the next round of Caf Confederation Cup qualifying on Saturday, edging out Kabuscorp of Angola in a penalty shoot out.

It was substitute Aden McCarthy who sent the crowd at FNB Stadium crazy, netting the winning spot kick after the tie had ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Petersen’s key save for Chiefs

Brandon Petersen was also key, diving to his right to save Moises’ penalty, which proved to be the only penalty missed in the shootout.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Chiefs had Glody Lilepo’s 41st minute strike to thank for levelling the tie on aggregate. Chiefs pushed for a second, but were not able to kill off their opponents in normal time.

Chiefs were dominant from the off, with Kabuscorp seemingly content to hold on to what they had from the first leg.

In the 11th minute, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo sent in a vicious free kick from the left, but no one from Amakhosi was able to get on the end of it.

Lisandro did send one shot well wide for the visitors, but it was Chiefs making the running.

Some good link up play between Lilepo and Dillon Solomons saw the Congolese attacker through on goal, but his shot didn’t trouble Anselmo in the Kabuscorp goal.

In the 17th minute, Pule Mmodi played a delightful one-two and burst into the area, but his shot drew a brilliant save from Anselmo.

Chiefs were getting closer and in the 33rd minute, they really should have gone in front. A shot from Ashley Du Preez was spilled by Anselmo, but Bradley Cross somehow blazed over from close range.

In the 39th minute, Lilepo had some of the Chiefs fans celebrating, but they soon realised his powerful drive had hit the wrong side of the opposition net.

Mmodi did have the ball in the net a minute later, but Du Preez was offside in the build up so it didn’t count.

Chiefs’ pressure eventually told, however. Solomons surged forward and hit a long range shot that Anselmo parried into the path of Lilepo. This time he made no mistake.

Chiefs might even have doubled their lead before the break, Ngcobo getting a foot to Lilepo’s cross, but Anselmo was there to block.

Kabuscorp too cautious

An away goal for Kabuscorp seemed their best form of ‘defence’ against Chiefs, which made their lacklustre first half display a little strange.

Beto Bianchi’s side pushed forward more after the break, and a deflected shot from Sandro dribbled just wide of Brandon Petersen’s post.

Chiefs made a double substitution just before the hour mark, Thabo Cele and Flavio Da Silva coming on for Ngcobo and Du Preez.

And Da Silva had a great chance to score a few minutes later. The Chiefs striker did superbly to create space for himself in the box but then fired his low shot too close to Anselmo.

Chiefs had to be alert at the other end in the 74th minute, Petersen tipping over Mafuta’s dipping effort.

Amakhosi tried to find a winner in a last 15 that involved far too much rolling around on the floor from the visitors, which was equally allowed to happen far too much by the referee.